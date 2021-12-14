Anchorage Samoans form community organization to preserve Faasamoa

Anchorage, ALASKA — On Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at the Anchorage City Hall in downtown Anchorage, the Alaska Samoan Community Organization was formed with an initial founders count of 30 plus Samoan individuals living in Anchorage, Alaska.

Anchorage is a city with visible ties to the Pacific Islands, yet statewide, Alaska’s Pacific Islanders make up less than 2 percent of the population, according to 2010 U.S. Census data. Nearly 12,000 Alaskans share Pacific Island heritage. Nearly 10,000 are Hawaiian, Samoan or Tongan in Anchorage alone.

With the growing population of the Samoan Community in Anchorage, the need to promote and preserve the Faasamoa through the Samoan Language, Culture and Fine Arts is vital to bridge the generational gap and barriers between our elders and future generations and the Samoan Community is eager, passionate, and committed to that task.

The familiar Samoan hymn, ”Lota Nu’u,” is the motto of the organization for the Anchorage Samoan Community. It was selected to honor and hold fast to the Samoan identity by promoting and preserving Cultural identity & heritage everywhere Samoans go. Now in Anchorage, Alaska, the newly founded Samoan Community will be serving both the Independent State of Samoa and the US Territory of American Samoa.

“Since my relocation to Anchorage, Alaska, with my two sons in early March of this year, on day one of being cold in Anchorage, my first Google search was, ‘Samoan Community near me’. Results varied to the Polynesian Community Of Alaska, better known as P.A.O.A., and the Samoan ministries or churches. There was no official Samoan Community. “I’m also concerned for my sons who were born and raised in their native Samoan language, that they will lose the faasamoa. I moved to Alaska with the belief as a Samoan mother that it takes a village to raise a child, and I have two sons that I aspire to raise as Samoans and as future leaders,” says Founder, President & CEO Vaiomatalematu “Maddy” Unutoa.

“On November 8th, 2021, I wrote invitations in Samoan and English and hand delivered them to our Samoan Communities here in Anchorage through various car clubs, Churches, pastors, families, and friends. That led me to more Samoans in Anchorage I have not met before. I reached out to the Polynesian Association of Alaska through their leader, Lucy Hansen, to seek their support as a sponsoring organization for us as native Samoans in Alaska. I also reached out to other new organizations based in Alaska — such as the Pacific Community of Alaska, all the Samoan Car Clubs, and the Sons & Daughters of Seaula (formed in honor of the village of Aoa, American Samoa).

“I am at a loss for words for the commitment, eagerness and passionate support from our people of Samoa in Alaska. We have all come together as one and started this organization we have today. To all our people in the Independent State of Samoa and the US Territory of American Samoa, we are here and ready to be of service. Message, call, or email us when you are heading to Alaska so we may offer our services to help in any way possible. We are here for you,” Ms Unutoa concluded.

The first official meetings of the newly formed organization were held on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 and Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at the Anchorage City Hall, sponsored by PAOA, and coordinated through Mr. Uluao Junior Aumavae, permitted by Mayor Dave Bronson of the Municipality of Anchorage.

More than 30 local Samoan community members attended along with Samoan ministers and pastors, Samoan High Talking Chiefs and High Chiefs, prominent Samoan business owners & entrepreneurs in Anchorage, car club members, leaders of other Polynesian organizations, and professional Samoans in their respective career fields.

The Alaska Samoan Community Corporation’s mission is to Promote and Preserve the FaaSamoa through our Samoan Language, Culture & Traditions, and Samoan Fine Arts. Our vision is to sustain our Language, our Culture & Traditions, and our Samoan Fine Arts, for future generations. Visit Facebook page at Alaska Samoan Community Corporation or call +1- 907-744-5277 for further information.

BACKGROUND

Formation of the Alaska Samoan Community Corporation is endorsed by the Polynesian Association of Alaska (PAOA) and Kava’s Restaurant, along with prominent Samoan residents of Anchorage; Pastor Matauaina “Moe” Tali, Mr. Robert Tofaeono, Ms. Lucy Hansen, Mr. Uluao Junior Aumavae, Mr. Enele Lefano, Mrs. May Levasa, Ms. Alofa Edwards, Ms. Janet Faafoi, Ms. Maddy Unutoa, and 30+ Samoan individuals living in Anchorage, Alaska, who attended the initial organizing meetings. Present in support of the Samoan Community were the Pacific Community of Alaska organization under the leadership of Tafilisaunoa Toleafoa and the Sons & Daughters of Seaula organization under the leadership of Sitafine Talosaga and Lokeni Lokeni Ula, Jr.

(Source: Alaska Samoan Community Organization press release)