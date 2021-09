Fo’i Shaw, Justus Tavai and Isaiah Tufaga honor their Alma Mater, a post game tradition for the University of Hawaii Football Team. The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors were defeated by San Jose State University Spartans 17-13 in an extremely close, well battled game, at UH' s Clarence T.C. Ching Complex, Honolulu, Hawaii. [photo: Barry Markowitz, courtesy Bluesky Communications]