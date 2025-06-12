THS CLASS OF 2025 THEME: “E GASE TOA AE OLA PULE” photo & caption

Tafuna High School held its 2025 40th Commencement, June 10, 2025, at the Kanana Fou gymnasium. The 200+ graduates, included three Vals and one Sal. The caps or mortarboards, worn by the graduates for their ceremony proudly recognize the school’s football accomplishments as 5-Peat champions, as well as being “warriors” — Finafinau I Mea Lelei — of #2K25. Samoa News will publish story and photos sponsored by Congresswoman Uifaatali Amata, in Friday’s print issue. [photo: GF]