Tafuna High School — ASHSAA’s Junior Varisty 2021-22 Football Champions. Pictured, Tafuna Warrior coaches, Loso I’aulualo and Malcolm Polu posing with their JV Champions – the Warriors Junior Varsity Football team yesterday evening after claiming this years title against the Marist Crusaders after a 16 - 14 victory. [photo: Tony Gasu]