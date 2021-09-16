Ads by Google Ads by Google
Site work for new American Samoa LDS Temple photo & caption

Thu, 09/16/2021 - 12:02pm
Backhoe working at the site

Paramount Builders on Tuesday beginning sitework at the future home of Pago Pago American Samoa Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Ottoville Road. A crew has been working on the site since last month. The Church announced that the ground breaking for the Temple has been delayed from Oct. 9 to Oct. 30. and Elder K. Brett Nattress of the Pacific Area Presidency will preside over the ceremony.  [photo: FS]

