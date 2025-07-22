Samoa election: Political parties make promises on health, welfare, economy

RNZ Pacific — With campaigning well underway for Samoa's general elections, registered political parties have been announcing their policy platforms.

Voters are being courted with manifestos that promise free public healthcare, cash payments for families, job creation schemes, and major infrastructure investments.

According to Samoa Electoral commissioner Toleafoa Tuiafelolo Alexander Stanley, seven registered political parties will contest this year's election.

Among them are the ruling FAST party, its offshoot Samoa Uniting Party (SUP), the long-standing Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), and four others: Samoa Labour Party (SLP), Samoa National Democratic Party (SNDP), Samoa Democratic Republic Party (SDRP), and the recently formed Tumua ma Pule Reform Republican Party (TPRRP).

Out of the seven political parties, the three largest contenders are HRPP, FAST and SUP.

FAST (Faatuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi)

FAST, under leader La'auli Leuatea Polataivao, launched its manifesto in Savai'i earlier this month.

The party says its policies reflect a strong focus on social welfare and economic revitalization:

Free public hospital services

Monthly allowances for pregnant women and young children

Cash top-ups for families earning under $20,000

Retirement age increased from 55 to 65

VAT exemptions on essential goods

Develop a $1.5 billion carbon credit market

Establish a national stock exchange

Inject $300 million into reviving Samoa Airways

Expand renewable energy and district development funding

HRPP (Human Rights Protection Party)

HRPP lead by Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi was the first to launch its manifesto campaigning on financial support and significant infrastructure proposals.

The party has the longest list of policy promises including:

A $500 cash grant per year for every family member

A Disability Benefit Enhancement

Tax cuts

Expansion of hospital services

Build a bridge between Upolu and Savai'i

Disability Benefit Enhancement — Increased monthly payments of $300 (up from $100) for individuals with permanent disabilities, recognizing their unique challenges.

An additional $200 per month for carers of those who are completely immobile, supporting those who provide essential care.

A $1000 one-off payment at the time of birth to help families cover essential costs for newborn babies.

An additional $1000 one-off payment upon completion of infant vaccinations (HexB and MMR-2) at 15 months, promoting child health and well-being.

Zero rating of Value Added Goods and Services Tax (VAGST) on essential food items, including canned chicken, tin fish (eleni), rice, flour, milk, butter, and potatoes, to reduce the cost of living for all Samoans.

The New Birth Grant Program incentivizes infant vaccinations, ensuring a healthier future for Samoa's children.

Zero-rating VAGST on staple foods makes essentials more affordable, easing financial burdens for families.

As part of the broader Poverty Alleviation Project, complements the Cost of Living Allowance and Pension Ensuring Lasting Empowerment for the Golden Age initiatives, with a total investment of $210m.

SUP (Samoa Uniting Party)

SUP, a newly formed party led by Fiame Naomi Mata'afa after her ejection from FAST, is promoting itself as a people-first party focused on continuity and reform.

Its manifesto includes:

Free education and hospital care

Disability allowances and increased ACC payouts

Land restitution to villages

Pension increases and expanded services for outer islands SUP says it aims to complete reforms left unfinished during Fiame's premiership, with a focus on restoring public trust in government

SLP (Samoa Labour Party)

The Samoa Labour Party, led by Fa'aolesa Katopau Ainu'u, is targeting employment and trade.

The party is proposing:

A national family welfare program

Increased minimum wage

Establishment of an export processing zone to support manufacturing and small business growth

TPRRP (Tumua ma Pule Reform Republican Party)

The Tumua ma Pule Reform Republican Party, is led by former public servant Molio'o Pio Molio'o. Its platform promises:

Halving household electricity costs

Acquiring small aircraft to improve domestic and regional travel

Greater investment in cultural institutions and traditional leadership

Who has yet to announce their policies?

Two parties, the Samoa National Democratic Party and the Samoa Democratic Republic Party, had not released formal manifestos at the time this article was published but remain registered to contest the election.

The official campaign period which began July 14 concludes August 24, with advance voting to open August 27 and polling day set down for August 29.

According to the electoral office there are 102,000 registered voters who will elect 51 members of parliament.

An amendment to Samoa’s Electoral Act in 2013 introduced a 10% quota for women members of parliament.

The so-called floating seats — because new seats are created if elected representatives do not meet the quota — became the center of a constitutional crisis and numerous legal battles over the balance of power at the last election after the results produced a tie.

The impasse was broken only after an independent candidate joined the FAST Party camp but even then the transition of power dragged on for months.

BACKGROUND:

SAMOA HOLIDAYS

In the meantime, Samoa's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labor has officially declared two public holidays in August to support the smooth conduct of Samoa’s 2025 General Election.

In a public notice, the Ministry confirmed that Thursday, August 28 and Friday, August 29 will be observed as national public holidays.

The purpose of these holidays is to provide all eligible voters across the country with adequate time to participate in the election process.

The declaration applies to all government ministries, private sector organizations, and the general public.

More than 100,000 eligible voters have registered for next month's upcoming general election.