Safe travels to the Matāsaua Fautasi delegation photo & caption

Safe travels to the Matāsaua Fautasi delegation as they departed Pago Pago this week for their U.S. fundraising tour to help raise money for a new fautasi. Traveling with the delegation are Tootoo Taaga Moliga, Chairman Tagoa’i Vaaimamao Poufa, Captain Faleto’a E Leasaū, Trainer Sene Isileli, Vesi Talalelei, Solia Mutini, and many others, as well as Matāsaua ‘AuSiva of family and friends. We wish you all a safe journey and a successful tour. [courtesy photo]