Samoa's main newspaper faces restrictions as press freedom concerns grow

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A Samoa newspaper is facing severe restrictions on accessing government press briefings and other information, raising concerns over the future of media freedom and accountability on the Pacific island.

The Samoa Observer, the country's most significant media outlet, has gone almost 12 months since its reporters were allowed to question the government, considered a fundamental right in a functional democracy.

Samoa's Prime Minister La'auli Leuatea Polata'ivao Schmidt had been in office for less than two months before the ban on the Observer took place.

It has continued towards stricter bans since the newspaper recently published footage online of Mr Schmidt from a 2007 family reunion delivering a Nazi-style salute while saying "Heil Hitler".

The video footage prompted an apology following coverage in the foreign media, however, that publicity has the Prime Minister doubling down on the Observer covering any government activities.

The dispute escalated after the newspaper reported Mr Schmidt's unexplained absence for eight weeks after boarding a private jet for Auckland five days after being sworn in as Prime Minister in September last year for apparent medical treatment.

[ La'auli] Mr Schmidt's leave was initially said to be for one week away from Samoa.

The Observer's reporting also raised questions about whether Mr Schmidt had acted against the advice of senior diplomatic officials.

The persistent questioning on the matter allegedly led to an assault of the newspaper's editor, allegedly by a family member of the Prime Minister, while another person was said to have grabbed him by the collar to slap him while police also allegedly punched him in the abdomen in the presence of other officers.

Three days after that incident in November last year, the newspaper was formally excluded from government briefings.

Concerns were also raised from the Journalists Association of Samoa over allegations that government authorities have seized cameras, deleted photographs and threatened the newspaper's license in a separate incident.

During a joint press conference in February with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, Mr Schmidt also criticized journalists' line of questioning.

A spokesperson for Senator Wong later said Australia supported the role of an independent media in the Pacific, including in Samoa.

The Australian government has allocated funding to Samoa through its Pacific Media Assistance Scheme and the Regional Media Support Fund, aimed at improving the environment for media independent of government interference.

The continuing dispute has placed a spotlight on the relationship between Samoa's government accountability, the country's media independence and Australia's regional commitment to its core democratic principles.