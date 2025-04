Manu Samoa has been relegated to the Challenger Series, but these NZ Black Fern HSBC Hong Kong 7s Cup Final Champions Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Alena Saili, Risi Pouri-Lane, and Theresa Setefano, proudly carry on the spirit by embracing their Fa'a Samoa connection at their Kai Tak Stadium championship celebration, Hong Kong, China. [photo: Barry Markowitz]