“Memories Matter — Fight to End Alzheimer’s” photo & caption

“Memories Matter — Fight to End Alzheimer’s” is the message on one placard held by one of the participants at Monday’s Alzheimer’s Awareness Month of November “Wave” at Utulei organized by non-profit organization, Agency for Better Living Endeavors (A.B.L.E). Read a guest editorial by a local woman who talks about how Alzheimer's Disease has affected her family in today's Opinion section and find out what events are planned this month by A.B.L.E. on the organizations' Facebook page as well as its website. [photo: A.B.L.E Facebook]