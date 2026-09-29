ON-LINE SIDE HUSTLES

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Young people in Samoa are increasingly using Facebook to promote and sell food, clothing, beauty products and other goods as online side hustles become a source of additional income.

Young people in Samoa are increasingly turning to social media to run small businesses, selling food, clothes, beauty products and other services alongside full-time jobs.

For many, platforms such as Facebook provide a way to earn extra income without the overhead of renting physical premises.

Annastasia Leota, an employee at the National Provident Fund, said selling goods online allows her to generate supplemental income outside regular working hours.

She said that Facebook simplifies advertising and helps reach customers across the country.

“Most of my customers contact me through Facebook,” Leota said. “It is easier because I can post the products and people can message me directly.”

Solise Peniamina, a worker at Coin Save, said operating a side business demands careful time management, particularly when balancing employment with personal duties.

“Sometimes it can be difficult to manage both, but I try to organize my time after work and during the weekends,” Peniamina said.

She added that social networks allow small enterprises to connect with buyers without the overheads of physical premises.

Faalaavelave Fuatogi, of Vaiee, who works at the Samoa Ports Authority, said online trading has gained wide popularity among young workers seeking additional earnings.

Fuatogi noted that aspiring entrepreneurs can start small by offering items they are interested in, such as food, clothing and handcrafted goods.

The growth of digital commerce has also shifted consumer habits, with many shoppers contacting sellers via Facebook Messenger before making purchases.

For young workers, the trend provides an opportunity to test business ideas while maintaining regular employment.

However, online vendors face persistent challenges, including market competition, delivery costs and maintaining consumer interest.