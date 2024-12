American Samoa swimmer, Liana Nua Planz (right) with her team manager Erika Radewagen. Liana represented the territory at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships that took place in Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 10-15. As the only swimmer from America Samoa, Liana took home a national record and personal best in her first event, with a final finishing time of 1:05.68. [courtesy photo]