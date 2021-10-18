Leone Lions vs Marist Crusaders photo & caption

Leone Lions quarterback, Elisara focused and locked-in to make a pass just before getting tackled by two Marist Crusader defenders in the second quarter of their varsity match up this past Friday evening at the Veterans Memorial Stadium. Elisara led the Lions in their 32 - 8 victory over Marist. Coverage of ASHSAA Football is proudly sponsored and brought to you by Congresswoman Uifa’atali Aumua Amata. More photos in slideshows. [photo: Tony Gasu]