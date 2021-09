Making their first appearance in this year’s ASHSAA Football Season were the Marist Crusaders who faced off against the Leone Lions and suffered a severe 34 - 6 loss during their varsity match up last Friday evening at the Veterans Memorial Stadium – Coverage of ASHSAA Football 2021-2022 is proudly sponsored and brought to you by Congresswoman Uifa’atali Aumua Amata. More photos in slideshow. [photos: Tony Gasu]