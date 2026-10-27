LBJ West opens photo & caption

The LBJ Tropical Medical Center is pleased to announce the opening of their new LBJ West Clinic at the Alofa Medical Building, located next to the first roundabout on Airport Road, Tafuna. As LBJ’s Fagaalu campus undergoes construction, patients with upcoming appointments with Dr. John Tuilele, Dr. Peter Kolone, Dr. Bienaida Vergara, or Dr. Abraham Leiato are reminded that their appointments will now be held at the new LBJ West Clinic in Tafuna. For questions or assistance, please call 633-1222 ext 1465. [Facebook photo]