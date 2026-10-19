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Dr. Alisi Tiffany Tagaloa has earned her Doctor of Education photo & caption

Mon, 10/19/2026 - 8:22am
Dr. Alisi Tiffany Tagaloa and otthers

Congratulations to Dr. Alisi Tiffany Tagaloa, whose educational journey has taken her from the classrooms of Manuʻa High School to earning her Doctor of Education in Teaching and Adult Learning from Grand Canyon University on October 14, 2026. She is the daughter of Agaʻetai and Violeta Faiupu Tagaloa of Fitiuta, and spiritual daughter of CCCAS Fitiuta, Rev. Kaimoko Lifuka and Faletua Fofoa Lifuka. [Manu’atele Worldwide photo]

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