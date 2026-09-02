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DMWR staff and their partners from Old Dominion University photo & caption

Wed, 09/02/2026 - 8:51am
retrival team

Retrieval team comprising DMWR staff and their partners from Old Dominion University Tilali Scanlan and Blazusky Tupuola preparing to bring a discarded fishing net caught up on the Vatia reef to shore. The nets are made of plastic nylon that lasts for decades. They trap and kill fish, turtles, marine mammals, seabirds and pose a serious threat to the ocean environment. Help keep our reefs net free and healthy [DMWR photo]

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