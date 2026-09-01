Pacific communities urged to guard against surging online scams

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — As online scams become increasingly sophisticated, cybersecurity experts are urging Pasifika across the moana to slow down and protect themselves online.

The call comes alongside the launch of the Fearless Planet Index (FPI), a new real-time intelligence hub tracking digital threats globally.

Speaking 531’s Pacific Days, cybersecurity company Norton New Zealand’s spokesperson Luke Makutu says in this country alone, security systems have identified over 90,000 e-shop scams in a single 30-day period.

He says the surge represents an 87 per cent increase in local online shopping fraud, as scammers aggressively target everyday consumers.

Makutu is highlighting how the current cost-of-living crisis makes Pacific families particularly vulnerable.

New Zealand recorded an 87 per cent increase in local online shopping fraud, as scammers aggressively target everyday consumers.

"We’re living in a cost-of-living crisis where people are struggling to pay bills or buy petrol.

"A $50 scam here and there can mean the difference between feeding our kids each week. It’s a big deal."

According to Makutu, the rapid rise of AI has given cybercriminals tools to generate highly convincing fake e-commerce websites, social media pop-ups, text messages, and phishing emails in seconds — mimicking trusted global consumer brands and government agencies to trick everyday internet users.

He says no one is immune to AI, regardless of background, age, or tech experience.

"Technology is moving faster than we can keep up with," he says, invoking a traditional Pacific legend to illustrate the community's needed response.

"I like to think of Māui, how he slowed down the sun. Cybercriminals are using AI at a pace we can't keep up with. I just want to throw a net over the sun and slow it down so we’ve got more time to take a breath and ease our way through this digital world."

While digital security tools such as secure browsers, antivirus protection, and parental controls provide crucial technical barriers, Makutu is stressing that community and family connection remain the strongest defense for Pasifika households.

He says that for families navigating multi-generational internet users, from the young on mobile devices to elders keeping in touch with family across the Pacific, open dialogue and caution are vital.

“We need to be connected to real people in the real world in order to navigate the digital world. Talk with your children.

“I would really encourage parents to, you know, do their best before they hand that device over to have some guidelines in place ….like software that actually knows what threats are out there and is blocking them so your kids are safe online.”

The newly launched Fearless Planet Index aggregates data from over 500 million users across 245 countries and territories.

A United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report has put the spotlight on Pacific communities.

It says they are increasingly in the sights of global scam networks through the use of technology largely involving artificial intelligence and social media.

The latest assessment across the region estimates scam operators have stolen somewhere between $150 billion and $194 billion last year alone through the exploitation of vulnerable people.

