ASG HR department workshops photo & caption
Thu, 02/23/2023 - 8:48am
The Employment and Training Administration division of the U.S. Department of Labor continues to guide and assist the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act division of the local Human Resources Dept. to ensure Improvements, stability, and compliance through its service activities and overall operations. These are some of the participants at a six-day training workshop hosted by the ASG HR department. [photo: American Samoa Human Resources]