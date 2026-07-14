Chinese embassy in Kiribati accuses critics of 'double standards' over missile test

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Chinese Embassy in Kiribati has accused some countries of "double standards" in their criticism of China's testing of a nuclear-capable missile in the South Pacific last week.

The test drew criticism from political leaders from across the region, who raised concerns about Beijing's actions.

Palau's leader warned that it fueled "nuclear anxiety", while the New Zealand prime minister described it as "incredibly unwelcome".

However, in a social media post on Sunday, a spokesperson for the embassy said the missile warhead was a dummy and the "routine" test did not pose any threat of harm, reiterating the same lines as Beijing's Foreign Ministry.

They said testing strategic missiles is a common practice among nuclear-armed countries and "by no means targeted Kiribati".

"It is in line with international law and international practice and is not directed against any country or target."

The spokesperson said other countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and India, have conducted hundreds of nuclear tests and missile tests in the Pacific and other oceans.

"China has only conducted 3 strategic missile tests since 1949 in the Pacific," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, China does not accept the "hypocrisy" of countries who accuse China of fueling dangerous nuclear proliferation, and undermining peace and stability in the region while acquiring strategic nuclear submarines.

China-Kiribati relations are friendly and robust, and the two nations have supported each other for a long time, they said.

The spokesperson called on the Kiribati people to be "objective and rational" and "not be misled by countries and media that hold prejudices against China".

Kiribati officially switched its diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in September 2019.