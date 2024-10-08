Vincent M.J. Laupola completes basic training photo & caption

Vincent M.J. Laupola successfully completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Bexar County, Texas. A graduate of the Fa'asao-Marist class of 2024, Vincent is the son of Tauapai and Maria Laupola, of Afonotele and Fagamalo. Vincent attributes his accomplishments to his grandfather, Loa Tuimavave Tauapa’i Laupola, as well as his grandmother, aunties, and uncles. He also wanted to thank his brothers and sisters for believing that he can do this. [courtesy photo]