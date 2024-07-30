Tonga's outer islands to continue facing internet issues

Pagp Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Nearly a third of Tonga's population still has no internet and is unlikely to have access until mid-August.

Work on damaged cables in two of the Kingdom's outlying islands was delayed after a special repair vessel broke down in Fiji.

There has been little service in the popular islands of Ha'apai and Vava'u following an earthquake on June 29.

The government has granted a provisional temporary permit to Starlink to operate for a six month period.

However, the acting communications director, Stan Ahio, said it is not yet available to new customers and few could afford it, apart from businesses.

"Starlink's website sales have not kicked off yet. It is still working on activating the Tongan currency so people here can buy the service, he said.

"It's up to Starlink to get it up and running as soon as possible."

The repair vessel from Singapore has been stuck in Suva for more than a week, while undergoing repairs.

Ahio said it stopped to collect supplies when a mechanical fault was detected with the drive shaft. A fishing net was wrapped around one of its propellers.

He said the vessel is expected to reach Tongan waters in just over a week.

The capital, Nuku'alofa, has had no internet disruption and is due to host the Pacific Islands Forum leaders' summit on August 26.

The 1000 or so guests will spend a night in Vava'u at a hotel that already has Starlink.