Tauese P. F. Sunia Ocean Center reopening photo & caption

Lt. Gov. Pulumataala Ae Ae Jr. steps from the Tauese P. F. Sunia Ocean Center exhibit, “Meet Fetulagi” at the Center’s official reopening, last week. The National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa marked the official reopening of the Tauese P. F. Sunia Ocean Center, last week. Lt. Gov. Pulu, in his capacity as acting Governor, joined honored guests, community leaders, and partner agencies in celebrating the revitalized facility and touring a current exhibit. [ASG photo]