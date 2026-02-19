Vailima Marist International Sevens scheduled for Samoa Independence week

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Marist St. Joseph’s Sports Club is gearing up to host the 37th Vailima Marist International Sevens, set for 5–6 June 2026 as a highlight of this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

This prestigious annual rugby sevens tournament, first established in 1988, has become one of Samoa’s most anticipated sporting events. It is officially sanctioned by Lakapi Samoa (formerly the Samoa Rugby Union) with financial support from the Government of Samoa, and is a key part of the country's sports calendar.

After last year’s cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances in venue availability, the organizing committee has rescheduled the tournament to coincide with this year's Independence festivities, promising an even bigger celebration of sport and national pride.

The Apia Park Stadium, which was closed last year for repairs, has now been approved by the government as the primary venue. While some sections of the stadium may remain unavailable, key areas will be open for use, with ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the organizing committee to ensure facilities are ready. If required, backup venues will be arranged in partnership with Lakapi Samoa and local schools, ensuring the tournament runs smoothly.

This year introduces an exciting new 24-team format, bringing together elite local and international talent for two days of fast-paced rugby action.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Tournament Director Taupa'u Alex Mikaele emphasized the uniqueness of this year’s 24-team format.

"Unlike other tournaments where teams that lose their opening pool matches are eliminated from the main Cup competition, this year's Vailima Marist International 7s will give all teams a second chance to qualify through redemption games," Taupa'u explained. "This innovative structure is designed to keep the competition fierce and inclusive, ensuring every team remains in contention and fans enjoy maximum excitement across both days."

Taupa'u also announced that the winning team in the main Cup competition will take home a $20,000 Tala cash prize along with the prestigious Tupua Fred Wetzell Memorial Cup. Teams that fall short in the qualifying rounds will still have the opportunity to compete for the George Meredith Memorial Challenger Cup.

In addition, a women’s competition will be staged, with teams vying for the Cynthia Wetzell Memorial Cup and a $5,000 Tala cash prize, highlighting Marist Sports Club's full support of Lakapi Samoa's efforts to nurture and develop women’s rugby in Samoa.

Club President Lemalu Lefaoseu John Lemisio emphasized that the Annual Marist International Sevens has long served as the main pathway for national selectors to identify and recruit top local talent for Samoa’s national sevens team.

He also highlighted the remarkable growth of women’s rugby in both the 15s and 7s formats, expressing hope that Samoa’s women’s teams will continue to rise to international standards through consistent participation in fixtures such as the Marist International Sevens.

The top eight teams from the 2024 Marist tournament have been invited to fill the first eight spots in this year’s draw. Leading the list is Tepatasi, the reigning champion, followed by Marist St. Joseph, Siumu, Vaimoso, Afega, Moataa, Satalo, and Laulii. Joining them is Lotofaga Safata, winner of the Challenger Cup, who will take the ninth spot.

The tournament director explained that the next eight spots have been reserved for international teams who have confirmed their participation not only in the tournament but also in Samoa’s Independence Day marches and festivities. Confirmed participants include teams from Fiji, Tonga, New Zealand, and American Samoa, with additional slots to be filled by other overseas contenders. The final seven places will be allocated by the organizing committee based on team standings from the 2024 season, ensuring a balanced and competitive lineup.