Two sons of Leone spearhead Christmas tournament fostering community

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Christmas Day 2024 was a memorable, fun-filled occasion for the people of Leone village, marked by fellowship, delicious local food, and exciting softball games. This festive spirit was part of an initiative called the 'Leone mo Leone Christmas Tourney.'

This one-day village softball tournament was spearheaded by two dedicated young men, Baldwin Wilson and Juliano Falaniko. Born and raised in the Territory, the two 25-year-olds now reside in the mainland but remain deeply connected to their roots. They prioritize celebrating the Christmas holidays with their families and friends back home, ensuring their enduring bond with their community.

In an interview with Wilson and Falaniko, they revealed that the 'Leone mo Leone Christmas Tourney' had been in the pipeline for a while, and they finally decided to make it a reality this past Christmas.

"We have countless cherished memories of the joyous Christmas holidays we spent growing up in our village," Wilson reminisced. "We were actively involved in Sunday School and Youth group activities at our respective churches and took part in various village and cultural events. Ours was a close-knit community, filled with a deep sense of pride and togetherness, especially during the Christmas season.

"Sadly, the sense of pride and togetherness that once unified our community has faded among the youth today. Each time we return home for Christmas, this change becomes more evident. We have also observed that some of the village youth are now involved in drugs and alcohol, displaying indifference toward our cherished village protocols and cultural activities.

"This realization inspired us to launch this initiative. We chose softball because it’s a co-ed sport and is rapidly growing in popularity both on the mainland and on the island. We fondly remembered our village’s softball team from back in the day, the Leone Eagles, which was one of the top teams.

"Our aim is to revive village pride and foster a sense of community, providing an environment where our youth can thrive, engage, and connect.

Upon arriving in late November, they discussed the initiative with their families and garnered their full support. They then approached the village council of chiefs to reveal their plan. The proposal was met with full approval and the blessing of the village matai.

By the second week of December, six teams from various areas of Leone village had been established. A meeting of the tournament's organizing committee was then held at District Governor Fai'ivae A. Godinet's residence to finalize the tournament's logistics.

According to Wilson, they initially envisioned a friendly competition between the teams, with the aim of players simply turning up on game day to play. However, all the teams' management took the event very seriously, and practice sessions at the Leone High School and St. Theresa field began that same week!

The enthusiasm was evident in the number of players of all ages and walks of life turning up for practice and scrimmages. The fields buzzed with excitement and energy, showcasing the community's collective spirit and dedication.

Team members expressed their thoughts on the build-up and shared them on the Leone mo Leone Christmas Tourney Facebook page.

"Thank you all for showing up and being part of this scrimmage," one player posted. "Your presence truly made a difference and created such an uplifting atmosphere. It was inspiring to see everyone come together, and we couldn’t have done it without your support and energy. Let’s keep this momentum going and together, we’re capable of achieving great things!"

"It’s been absolutely incredible to see the VILLAGE showing up for softball practice all week," another player posted. "The energy, dedication, and sense of community have been nothing short of inspiring. Whether it’s seasoned players offering tips or newcomers diving in with enthusiasm, everyone has brought something special to the field.

"Watching you all come together, support one another, and share laughs along the way has made these practices more than just training - they’ve become a celebration of teamwork and unity. Here’s to keeping the spirit alive and building something truly amazing as a village!"

As game day drew nearer, the excitement was almost palpable as one player posted, "The wait is almost over—just 2 days until we kick off our Christmas Softball Tournament! Get ready to join the fun as teams compete in an action-packed day filled with holiday cheer and friendly rivalry. With the festive spirit in full swing, this tournament promises to be the highlight of the season."

"This event is more than just a game—it’s a celebration of our village unity. Let’s come together as a community to cheer for our teams, share laughter, and strengthen the bonds that make our village special. Whether you’re playing, supporting, or just enjoying the festivities, everyone has a role to play in making this event unforgettable," another player posted with a deep sense of pride and camaraderie.

Christmas Day 2024 was a bright, sunshiny day, and the spirit of Christmas filled the air in Leone village as the youngest members of the community eagerly opened their presents. The various church denominations conducted Christmas services, with everyone exchanging warm wishes of "Merry Christmas" to one another.

After church, many families enjoyed Christmas brunch, and by midday, the entire community gathered at the St. Theresa field in Malaeloa for the long-anticipated tournament. It was a kaleidoscope of color with each team sporting their smart uniforms in their designated colors.

Following the welcoming remarks by Fofo Representative Fiu John Saelua, Leone High Chief and Western District Governor Fai'ivae A. Godinet spoke on the importance of the initiative in bringing together all the people of their village for a day of fun and fellowship.

And then, it was Game On!

As anticipated, competition was fierce as all the teams locked horns in thrilling slugging battles, spectacular catches, base stealing and home runs that captivated the many onlookers.

On the other side of the field, the younger generation was having the time of their lives in the Bounce House and Water Slide, shooting each other with water pistols amidst peals of laughter. During time-outs, they would help themselves to free popcorn, shave ice, and cotton candy.

The organizing committee also provided childcare services for mothers with babies and toddlers who wanted to participate in the softball action.

Meanwhile, the mouth-watering smell of barbecue filled the air as more committee members ensured that everyone, players and supporters alike, would not go hungry. What started as an initiative to instill a deep sense of pride and togetherness among the village youth was embraced and enjoyed by both young and old.

The softball action culminated with the Sogi team defeating the Puapua Spua team in the championship match. Third place went to the Punaloa team, while fourth place was claimed by Auma. Le A'ai and Mauga Sa settled for 5th and 6th place, respectively.

High Chief Maiava Leota addressed the gathering and congratulated all the players and supporters for a successful day of sports and fellowship. He also commended Baldwin Wilson and Juliano Falaniko for initiating this important event.

This was followed by the prize-giving ceremony, where all teams were presented with trophies and prizes provided by sponsors, including the Territorial Bank of American Samoa (TBAS), Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean, Carl Samoa, Senator Levu Iosia Iosia, Jr., Rep. Fiu John & Catherine Saelua, Fa'i Iupati & Dr. Eileen Maiava, and Edgar Feliciano.

Generous donations for the event were provided by SOPAC Inc., ASTCA, Godinet Rentals, Pago Pago Trading Co., Iakopo Meleisea & Family, and Kristopher Store.

Special prizes were awarded, with the Women's Gold Glove Award presented to Keah Matu'u, outfielder for Team Le A'ai, and the Men's Gold Glove awarded to Team Auma shortstop Jadee Salave'a. The Women's MVP Award went to Su'e Poloai, while the Men's MVP Award was given to Team Sogi outfielder.

The two coordinators of the event, Baldwin Wilson and Juliano Falaniko, addressed the gathering, commending everyone who took part and all those who supported the event. They revealed that they look forward to another event like this for next Christmas.

Everyone then danced the Samoan siva as the Leone village anthem "Leone le Tina o le Alofa," recorded by the late former Congressman Faleomavaega Eni Hunkin, played.

The day's event culminated in a prayer delivered by Rep. Fiu John Saelua, after which everyone present stood in a circle holding hands and sang "Lota Nu'u."

In an exclusive interview with Leone High Chief and Western District Governor Fai'ivae A. Godinet, he expressed his full support for the event and revealed that he would recommend it be held annually.

"I personally feel that this initiative should take place at the end of every year for the whole village to come together and have fun," he declared. "What better time to hold it than during the celebrations to mark our Savior's birth? It should be a time to recognize our youth and honor the memory of our ancestors.

"It is time for us village matai to get off our high horses and get to know our village youth, understanding the challenges and problems they face. At the same time, we should remember and honor our forefathers, who are now cheering us on as we try to unite our village like it was during their time.

"This is certainly one of the matters I will put forward at the first meeting of our village council. We are also thinking of acquiring a new state-of-the-art fautasi for our village youth, who have been asking for one. I believe this will help unite our village youth and instill a renewed sense of pride."

Fai'ivae also thanked Baldwin Wilson and Juliano Falaniko for initiating this important event.

Wilson is the eldest son of Manumaua Wayne Wilson and Melessa Coulter and has six sisters (three deceased) and five brothers. He began his high school education at Leone High School for the first two years and transferred to Tafuna High School, where he graduated in 2017.

He earned a football scholarship and attended North Park University in Chicago, then transferred to Goldenwest Community College in Southern Huntington Beach, CA.

In 2020, he had to put his studies on hold when he was stuck in the Territory due to COVID-19 and could not handle the time difference to take his classes online. He is currently pursuing his Bachelor of Business Administration at Utah University.

Baldwin has a son and a daughter and is married to Louaivasa Laulu-Wilson.

Juliano Falaniko is the eldest of six children born to Iuliano Falaniko and Divine Iuli-Falaniko. He has two brothers and three sisters.

Juliano was educated at Leone High School and graduated in 2017. He was also awarded a football scholarship and attended the University of Southern California, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice.

He is currently playing gridiron in the Canadian National Football League as a Defensive End for the BC Lions and has re-signed for another 2-3 years.

The two young men told Samoa News that they look forward to next Christmas, God-willing, for more fun and fellowship with their families and friends.

The Puapua team was runner-up of the Leone mo Leone Christmas Softball Tourney held at the St. Theresa field on Christmas Day [courtesy photo]