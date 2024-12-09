Three local powerlifters compete in World Championships in Iceland

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Three local powerlifters recently returned after competing in the 2024 World Open Equipped Powerlifting Championship in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The three powerlifters - Emau Siaosi, Nolita Motu and Marcel McMoore-Collins were accompanied by the president of the American Samoa Powerlifting Federation Leone Peter Reid III, Secretary Sala McMoore, and ASPLF official Leenessa Ozu.

This the first time an ASPLF contingent has competed in a world powerlifting event and the first time to venture to this part of the world where the Vikings originated. According to Secretary Sala McMoore, it is also the first time they have competed in an Equipped Powerlifting international tournament which is different from raw powerlifting.

The difference between the two classifications boils down to the use of supportive equipment. Raw lifters avoid using certain or all supportive equipment such as weightlifting belts, knee wraps, bench press shirts, and squat suits. In contrast, equipped lifters utilize these supportive tools to enhance their performance.

Both female powerlifters told Samoa News that although they placed in the bottom half of their division, they registered better results compared to last year's Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Nolita Motu and Marcel McMoore-Collins competed in the Squat, Bench, and Deadlift categories of the 84+kg Division, which had 11 competitors in total.

Motu, who placed 9th, revealed that despite injuring her knee while competing in the deadlift, her final overall result was 15kg heavier than what she achieved at the Pacific Games.

"It was a surreal experience competing against the top powerlifters in the world!" Motu exclaimed. "I know I could have achieved more if I hadn't injured my knee, but I received invaluable advice from some of the lifters."

She mentioned that many people hadn't heard about American Samoa before, and their performance drew the attention of the president of the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF).

McMoore-Collins praised her teammate's efforts in the competition, noting that for a while, some of the competitors who were in danger of being overtaken by Nolita were very worried. Unfortunately for Nolita, her knee injury during the deadlift performance prevented her from improving her results.

Despite finishing 11th in their division, McMoore-Collins found her participation to be a real eye-opener regarding the advantages of competing in equipped powerlifting. She revealed that her overall result was 20kg heavier than her result from competing raw in last year's Pacific Games, thanks to the supportive equipment she used.

"Using supportive equipment improved my personal best but it was also a bit uncomfortable because it was the first time I had used some of it," she reflected. "And according to some of the more experienced equipped powerlifters, supportive equipment like bench press shirts and squat suits need to be broken in for at least four months for best results."

For male powerlifter Emau Siaosi, competing with the elite lifters in the world in a country on the other side of the globe that one only hears about in the news or on the internet, it was the opportunity of a lifetime.

"To be honest, I haven’t lifted this heavy ever in my experience in powerlifting!" Siaosi said. "My first competition was at the Sauia Gym in May this year and I came 4th place. From then on, I found something new to be excited about. All for experience and from the work I put in throughout the years it all came true."

Competing in the 120+kg division in his first international event, the 21-year-old rookie held his own against 15 of the world's top powerlifters and beat two by placing 14th!

According to his competition results, he registered 584.2kg in the Squat, 374.8kg in the Bench, and 639.3kg in the Deadlift for a personal best total of 1598.3kg—not bad for his first appearance in an international arena, which just so happened to be the World Championships!

A total of 27 countries including the USA were represented in the event. American Samoa and Australia were the only competitors from the Oceania region.

ASPLF Secretary Sala McMoore praised the three powerlifters for their efforts in representing American Samoa in this prestigious competition.

"They gained a lot of invaluable experience they can build on as they progress in their careers," McMoore stated.

"I would like to thank Governor Lemanu P.S. Mauga, Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean, GHC Reid & Co. General Manager Cherith Soliai, Blue Sky CEO Justin Tuiasosopo, Mark Aumua, owner of Tofaga Malu Rental, our families and friends who assisted in our participation in the Iceland World Champs."

McMoore revealed that their federation is gearing up to host the final event of the year which is the 2024 High School/Junior Bodybuilding and Powerlifting Championships slated for December 20th at the Sauia Gym at Tafuna.