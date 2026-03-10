Tennis Juniors prep for Junior Davis and Billie Jean King Cup in Sri Lanka

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Tennis Association (ASTA) is proud to announce that Aifili Tamasoali’i has been selected to represent the Pacific Oceania 16U boys team at the 2026 ITF Junior Davis Cup. In addition, Joelei Ioane and Alexandria "Ula" Amoa have also been selected to represent the Pacific Oceania 16U girls team at the ITF Junior Billie Jean King Cup.

Tamasoali’i and his team will compete in the Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifying round from March 21–29th in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Teams that advance will move on to the Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying round scheduled for May 16–24th in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

The Pacific Oceania girls’ team will compete in the Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifying round from March 14–22nd in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Teams that advance will move on to the Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying round scheduled for the week of May 9th in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

These junior athletes earned their selection following strong performances at the Pacific Oceania Junior Championships (POJC) held in Fiji in April 2025.

ASTA congratulates Aifili, Joelei, and Ula on this outstanding achievement and wishes them success as they represent American Samoa and the Pacific Oceania region at the international team event.

Aifili Tamasoali’I, Joelei Ioane, and Alexandria "Ula" Amoa are the ASTA Junior Tennis players selected to represent Pacific U16 at upcoming International Tennis Federation events. [courtesy photos]