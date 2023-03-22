Team Funkfit places 8th first time out at Oceania Cup - Pasifika Games

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — American Samoa’s own Team Funkfit has placed 8th in their division at their debut appearance in the international Oceania Cup - Pasifika Games 2023.

It’s reported that Team Funkfit competed with 38 other teams from across the Pacific region at the West Springs Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

In addition to placing 8th at the Oceanic Cup, Team Funkfit American Samoa also holds the record for the heaviest Barbell Complex lift at 145KG across all 5 Divisions.

Kennedy Nofoagatoto’a, captain of Team Funkfit said, “The experience gained at this year’s competition has elevated all CrossFit athletes’ careers and all hope to return next year to do better and to bring more teams.”

In the upcoming month, New Zealand will also be hosting an individual competition called The Discipline Games and Nofoagatoto’a has been selected to attend and also compete.

Team Funkfit American Samoa sends thanks for all the love and support they have received from everyone in American Samoa.

“None of this would have been possible without the love and support of everyone back home. We dedicate this year’s competition to Mama Tereise, may you rest in peace,” said Nofoagatoto’a.

Samoa News offers their congratulations to Team FunkFit American Samoa on such great achievements in their first year participating in the regional event.