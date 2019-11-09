Talavalu out of the Bowl now going against Cook Is for Shield

Suva, FIJI — American Samoa ASRU National Team — Talavalu — was defeated by Solomon Islands and therefore, lost their chance to make it to the 2019 Oceania Sevens Championships bowl finals.

Coverage of the Talavalu at the Sevens is brought to you by Taupau Tauileave Toluono of Pentagon Samoa and its family of companies.

Talavalu had a lot of possessions, but ball retention was lacking due to errors. Simple mistakes riddled the match, costing them multiple tries. The only try was scored by #2 Tony Esau late in the match.

Final score: Solomon Islands 35 - Talavalu 5.

Talavalu’s next match will be at 2:02 Saturday against Cook Islands for the shield finals.

#16 Prop Eroni Foifua fends off a defender while moving the ball forward in order to set up the only try by Talavalu during the Bowl semifinals against Solomon Islands.[photo:Terry Custodio Auva’a]

#2 Tony Esau with the only try in the match against Solomon Islands, which ended with a score of Solomon Islands 35 - Talavalu 5. [photo:Terry Custodio Auva’a]