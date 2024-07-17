Swimmer Micah Masei is returning to the Olympics

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Swimmer Micah Masei has earned a spot to represent American Samoa in the 100-meter Breaststroke event on Day 1. Micah is the first two-time Olympian in swimming for American Samoa.

Micah earned a gold medal in the 50-meter Breaststroke and a silver in the 100-meter Breaststroke in April at the 8th Oceania Swimming Championships 2024 at the Gold Coast, Australia. Micah medaled bronze in the 100-meter Breaststroke and silver in the 50-meter Breaststroke in the17th Pacific Games 2023. Micah also swam in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan a year ago and the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar this past February.

Micah currently holds the American Samoa Long-Course National Record for the 100-meter Breaststroke with a time of 1:04.64. He broke his previous record 1:04.93 from his race at the Tokyo Olympics.

Micah returned to swimming after taking an 18-month break after the Tokyo Olympics to finish his Masters Degree in Finance at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa where he also competitively swam during his undergraduate years.

Micah is accompanied by Coach Bess Lund who works as a Physical Education instructor at the American Samoa Community College and volunteers her time and expertise as National Coach with the American Samoa Swimming Association.

The team arrived at the Paris 2024 Oceania training camp in Divonne-les-Bains on July 14 and will remain there for 10 days.

Micah reports that he is still getting into the swing of things and adjusting to the time change.

“The camp has been good so far and there’s a good group of athletes to train with here.

“The surroundings are beautiful and the people have been very nice and welcoming.”