Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A traditional Impi Warrior powerfully leads out the Springboks with his iklwa spear as the NZ All Blacks assembled for their National Anthem look on.

The South African Springboks defeated the New Zealand All Blacks 43-28 in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series, with this fourth Test played at the Baltimore Ravens NFL Stadium, before a record setting USA crowd of 68,173, Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 9/12/26.

