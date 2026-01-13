Sports equipment for Manu'a

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Tobacco & Diabetes Program under the Department of Health recently completed its sports equipment distribution to the Manuʻa islands, finishing with Ofu and Olosega.

This visit also provided an opportunity to connect with community leaders and discuss additional ways the program can support and strengthen our communities, especially throughout Manuʻa.

Dept. of Health representatives met with pastors and youth leaders from each church to present these items, with hopes of encouraging healthy living through daily physical activity.