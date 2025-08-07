Samoan players lead the way in 2025 Armed Forces Volleyball Tourney

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The 2025 Armed Forces Volleyball Tournament concluded with thrilling action and unforgettable moments in Jacksonville, Florida, from July 21 to July 23.

Over the course of three intense days, military athletes competed fiercely, culminating in the Air Force winning both the men's and women's titles. The Navy men's team and the Army women's team demonstrated remarkable resilience, each securing second place in their respective divisions.

However, beyond the final scores, two stories stood out: Aj Maulupe, captain of the Navy men’s team, and Pauline Von Dinklage-Mapu, captain of the Navy women’s team, each earned their second All-Tournament award. This rare honor is a testament to their exceptional leadership and consistency. These proud Samoan representatives guided their teams through pressure, fatigue, and adversity with unmatched heart and determination.

Their success was echoed by a robust lineup of Samoan athletes who brought pride and strength to the Navy roster:

YNC Denero Tagaloa – EWTGLANT, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia of Afao & Nu’uuli.

E4-Senior Airman, Baiceson Fuavaʻa- Duty Station, Las Vegas, Nevada, of the villages of Tafuna and Fatuoaiga, American Samoa, and Fusi, Samoa.

IT1 Blake Levin – HQ JFC Naples, Italy of Los Angeles, CA, and Ululoloa, Samoa

PS2 Aj Liaga – MESG-1, San Diego, CA of Aua

YN2 Elsie Scanlan – MSW, NAS Jacksonville from Fagaitua

PR3 Watson Togiailua – VR-62 The Nomads, NAS Jacksonville of Aoloau and Aasu

PR3 Tiva Mataafa – VP-16, NAS Jacksonville of Fagatogo

LS2 Pauline Von Dinklage-Mapu NRC Salt Lake City, UT of Pagai and Aleisa, Samoa

These athletes not only represented their respective commands and communities but also exemplified the core values of service, unity, and the pride inherent in their Samoan heritage. A significant phrase that reverberated throughout the weekend encapsulated their essence and resilience: "Tough times do not last. Tough people do." This mantra highlighted their enduring spirit and determination.

Their journey extends beyond the pursuit of medals; it embodies inspiration, community engagement, and the commitment to advancing the legacy of Samoa in military sports. With each serve, spike, and save, they demonstrated not only their athletic capabilities but also a profound connection to their cultural identity. Through their exemplary performances, they affirmed that the sons and daughters of the Pacific are not merely athletes; they are influential representatives who continue to make a substantial and lasting impact on the global stage.

Their dedication and skill serve as an inspiration for future generations, reinforcing the notion that true strength is derived from unity, perseverance, and a shared commitment to collective goals. All the Samoan players from different branches competed in the Armed Forces Volleyball Championship tournament, and three of them made the All-Tournament Team this year.

AJ, Pauline from the Navy, and Baiceson Fuava’a from the Air Force were selected for the All-Tournament Team.

(Source: Press Release)