Honolulu, HAWAII — J.T. Tuimoloau has been selected as the 2020-21 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year. The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding senior high school football player of Polynesian Ancestry.

Current San Francisco 49ers Safety Talanoa Hufanga was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Award in 2017. BYU WR Puka Nacua & University of Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa were selected as co-players of the year in 2018. And Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei received the Award in 2019.

J.T. Tuimoloau, of Samoan Ancestry, is a Defensive End for the Eastside Catholic Crusaders (Sammamish, WA). He was ranked as the number one overall player in the country for the entire 2020-21 football season. Tuimoloau led his team in tackles (64) and sacks (11) his junior year (2019). He was selected to the 2021 Polynesian Bowl.

[photo: Polynesian Football Hall of Fame]