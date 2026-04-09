Pickle Ball American Samoa concludes another successful Flag Day Tournament

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Last weekend, the Pickleball Association of American Samoa (PAAS) wrapped up their 4-day pickleball tournament that was held at the Pickleball courts at the Lyons Park in Tafuna. Nearly 30 teams participated in this year’s event, including a team from Samoa, “Pesega Pickleball Club”, and a team from Dallas, Texas, “Everyone Eats Pickleball Club”.

As of results from their 4-day event, the winners for this year’s Flag Day tournament are listed below:

Women’s Intermediate Division

Gold – Tusi Save & Rachel Kelleher (PAAS)

Silver – Sisi Spitzenberg & Tamara Tiatia (PAAS)

Bronze – Ana Reid & Karinna Ho Ching (Mango Tree Club)

Women’s Advanced Division

Gold – Eleitino Loi-On & Lupe Roberts (PAAS)

Silver – Betty Ho Ching & Sandra Ho Ching (Mango Tree Club)

Bronze – Tima Johansson & Victoria Luvu (PAAS)

Mens Intermediate Division

Gold – Faima Jr. Lavatai & Robert Faumuina (PAAS)

Silver – Kuki Tiatia & Hyrum Faiupu (PAAS)

Bronze – Janet Aina & Rinty Leiataua (PAAS)

Mens Advanced Division

Gold – Paea & Siua (Texas - Everybody Eats Pickleball Club)

Silver – Kenn Kuaea & Will Similac (PAAS)

Bronze – Tommy Laban & Fiti Tasesa (Pesega Pickleball Club)

Mixed Intermediate Division

Gold – Kuki Tiatia & Tamara Tiatia (PAAS)

Silver – Hyrum Faiupu & Clarissa Moetala (PAAS)

Bronze – Rinty Leiataua & Sisi Spitzenberg (PAAS)

Mixed Advanced Division

Gold – Ono Ho Ching & Eleitino Loi-On (PAAS)

Silver – Erick Johansson & Tima Johansson (PAAS)

Bronze – Will Similai & Lupe Roberts (PAAS)

The Pickleball Association of American Samoa (PAAS) who is under the direction of President, Stan Efferding sends their heartfelt thank you and appreciation to everyone who came out and supported this years Flag Day tournament, especially to the sponsors for their generous donations, as well as the teams and participants of this years event.