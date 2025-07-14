Pacific Nations Cup 2025 closes with champions crowned

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Tennis Association (ASTA) proudly announces the successful conclusion of the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup, hosted from June 30 to July 5, with final matches played on July 6 after weather-related delays. Despite the rain, the courts were filled with energy, competition, and Pacific pride.

This year’s tournament comprised over 65 athletes and officials from 11 Pacific nations, celebrating regional unity and athletic excellence. We are excited to announce the final results:

Men’s Division

● Gold – Team Tahiti

● Silver – Team Tuvalu

● Bronze – Team American Samoa & Team Fiji (tied)

Women’s Division

● Gold – Team Tonga

● Silver – Team Fiji

● Bronze – Team Tahiti & Team Vanuatu (tied)

ASTA extends its deepest gratitude to our generous sponsors whose support made this event possible:

Platinum Sponsors

● Territorial Bank of American Samoa (Lead Sponsor) ● Bluesky Communications

● American Samoa National Olympic Committee ● ASG Office of the Governor

Gold Sponsors

● GHC Reid ● Island Business Center

● McDonald’s American Samoa ● Paramount Construction

Silver Sponsors

● Neil’s Ace Hardware Store ● Ford Samoa Motors

● Silva Group ● South Pacific Distributors ● Tower Insurance

Bronze Sponsors

● President of the Senate Tuaolo M. Fruean ● Tool Shop

“We’re proud to have hosted this tournament for a second year in American Samoa,” said ASTA President Florence Wasko. “Our tennis family is small but mighty, and this event reflects our commitment to developing the sport locally while creating opportunities for regional connection through sport.

“As we mark 40 years of ASTA, this tournament was not only a celebration of tennis but also a celebration of Pasifika excellence and building our capacity to uplift, host, and inspire.”

Follow ASTA on Facebook for tournament photos, athlete highlights, and behind-the-scenes moments from this year’s unforgettable Pacific Nations Cup.

(Source: ASTA)