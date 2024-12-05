OFC holds training for local soccer coaches and assistant coaches

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) recently coordinated a four-day training course aimed at educating local soccer coaches responsible for developing the youth at the grassroots level in American Samoa.

Held on November 25-30, 2024 at the Football Federation of American Samoa (FFAS) headquarters at Pago Pago, the OFC Grassroots - Youth Football Coaching Course was facilitated by OFC Player Development Officer Phillip Parker.

Parker, who is also the OFC Grassroots Youth Football Coaching Instructor based in New Zealand was welcomed in a brief ceremony at the FFAS Conference Room attended by FFAS Fai’ivae Alex Godinet, Executive member Uikelotu Tua, CEO Tavita Taumua, and course participants.

In his address, FFAS President Fai’ivae encouraged the participating coaches to take full advantage of the OFC training course stressing that it has been nearly ten years since the last OFC Coaching Course was held in American Samoa.

He pointed out this was due to unforeseen circumstances like the Covid-19 lockdown.

He also mentioned the challenge of promoting the sport of soccer which is not a traditional American sport, among the young generation of players who grow up aspiring to sports like American football or gridiron, basketball and baseball.

“I understand this training has been in the pipeline for the past two years,” Fai’ivae said. “It is imperative that you ask questions and absorb as much knowledge from both the classroom and practical sessions on the field.

“I believe it is in this learning environment that you will set the tone for how you will deliver and share these tools and skills with your players, coaching staff, parents and volunteers. As you collectively work towards developing our youth, let this learning experience help build a solid foundation for our young players in terms of skills and mindset.

“With patience and perseverance, you as coaches can develop players who will be a force to be reckoned with in the Oceania region and beyond. You can achieve this if you teach them what you will learn in this course and future courses and to believe in themselves. Remember, if we move our coaching capacity to the next level, our clubs and players will also advance to a higher level of performance.”

Course Instructor Parker addressed the gathering and emphasized the importance of dialogue between himself and the participants in order to create a learning environment specific to their needs, and reflective of the island culture naturally infused in their coaching styles.

Parker, who is of Maori, Samoan and Tongan ancestry shared that he feels at home in the environment in American Samoa which serves as a natural bond that will enhance his efforts to develop a feasible strategy for coaching local youth.

In an exclusive interview with FFAS Development Officer Tapelu Tapelu, he commended Course Facilitator ‘Phill’ Parker’s approach in implementing the training course.

“Parker stated that coaching players in the grassroots level which includes the 6-8 and 10-12 age groups, must focus on the basics of the game like controlling the ball, learning how to dribble the ball and passing,” Tapelu revealed. “He also emphasized the importance of making it fun because kids will learn quicker and be more competitive if they are having fun.”

Progressing to the youth, Parker encouraged more intensive coaching with instruction both on the field and in a classroom setting, where the coach points out the various positions and combinations on a whiteboard with various movements designed to score goals.

Play time is also very important because that is the only way to test the players’ skills and the more exposure they get against local and international teams, the better they will be as players.

Tapelu highlighted the need to continue this development as the players grow older by developing specific age group teams like Under 16 and Under 19 squads pitching them against their peers in international fixtures sanctioned by the OFC and FIFA.

However, he pointed out that players from these age groups are often selected in the Territory’s national men’s and women’s teams because of the lack of a pool of players to choose from.

His sentiments were echoed by the FFAS Technical Director Ruben Luvu who lamented the challenge they face every year of players relocating to Hawaii or the mainland for higher education, jobs or the military, leaving them with the task of developing a fresh batch of players for the national teams.

Ruben, whose brother Frankie Luvu plays in the NFL for the Washington Commanders, stated that other young players like his brother who began their sports careers as soccer players, have all done well in the respective sports.

He cited Shalom Luani of Masausi who was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and the LA Chargers.

“Shalom represented American Samoa in soccer and scored a goal against Tonga in the Territory’s first-ever win in a FIFA-sanctioned game,” Luvu said. “I’m sure Frankie and Shalom would have been good punters in the NFL because of their soccer background!”

Siulepa Gray, FFAS national assistant coach and coach for the Green Bay FC women’s team told Samoa News that the OFC Grassroots- Youth Football Coaching Course was eye-opener for her.

“I learned some valuable techniques and tricks to promote the game and make it fun for the grassroots players,” she revealed. “I also learned how important it is as a coach to focus on myself first and make sure I come across as a friend and be firm but fair in my deliverance.

“I also learned the importance of bonding with my players and to use the right language and more importantly, the right tone so that the players understand clearly the message I’m trying to impart. I’m really looking forward to the next course.”

A total of 17 coaches and assistant coaches from various soccer clubs attended the course and received certificates of successful completion.