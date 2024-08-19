“Next Goal Wins” coach returns for sequel as American Samoa head coach

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Will “Next Goal Wins” be followed by a sequel? It could happen now that Thomas Rongen has returned for another go-round as head coach of American Samoa men’s national soccer team.

Rongen’s previous time in charge was immortalized in the 2023 film from director Taika Waititi, which starred Michael Fassbender as the Dutch manager. Waititi was inspired to make the movie after watching a 2014 documentary by the same name.

When Rongen took over American Samoa in 2011, the team was known as one of the world’s worst, still stinging from an infamous 31-0 loss against Australia in 2001.

Rongen, who had previously coached multiple MLS teams and the United States under-20 side, would lead American Samoa to its first FIFA-recognized victory against Tonga in a World Cup qualifier in November 2011.

The 67-year-old now returns 13 years after he departed his position, with American Samoa set to embark on 2026 World Cup qualifying through Oceania.

Rongen’s side will face Samoa on September 6, with the winner facing either Cook Islands or Tonga three days later. The winner of that match will advance to the second round of qualification.

(Source: Pro Soccer Wire)