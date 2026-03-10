New Local Triple Jump National Record after 34 Years

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Track and Field Association is pleased to announce that Matthew Fiso is the new Triple Jump National Record holder of our track association.

Fiso jumped an impressive 14.12m, breaking Sa Fuimaono’s 13.75m record of July 1991. Fuimaono held the national record for 34 years.

Matthew’s jump occurred at the Polynesian Track and Field Championships held in conjunction with the New Zealand Track and Field Championships on March 3- 8, 2026.

Fiso said of his triple jump record, “This means a lot to me because my dad passed away last year, and he was a big influence in my life. This was for him, and I intend to continue to do more as he expected of me as a Samoan son.

“First and first most, I revere my Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ, thank you to my dad Sefo Faafiti Fiso in Heaven, thank you to my strong mom Julie Merea Fiso, my family for their never ending support of everything I endeavor to do, and a huge appreciation to my coach Ron Atkins.”