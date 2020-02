NCAA National Letters of Intent signing day

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Football players from Leone HS, Tafuna HS, Samoana HS, Nu’uuli VocTech, and Fagaitua HS during National Signing Day - yesterday - at the Edu- cation Department conference room.

Football players from Fagaitua HS and Samoana HS as they were recognized during National Signing Day - yesterday - at the Education Department conference room. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]

ATHLETES:

Mazaichi Aviu - DL (SHS) Missouri Southern State University.

Avory Seumanutafa - WR (SHS) Missouri Southern State University.

Daniel McMoore - LB (SHS) Missouri Southern State University.

Kobe Lefiti - WR (SHS) New Mexico Military Institute College.

Jeff Fa’alogo - DB (SHS) Missouri Southern State University.

Talalelei Fautanu (SHS) - Missouri Southern State University.

Avaolagi Paselio - OL (FHS) Missouri Southern State University.

Tau Grey - OL (FHS) Missouri Valley University.

Fitu Amata - WR (FHS) Missouri Valley University.

Pelive Eki Isalei - OL (FHS) Missouri Valley University.

Manuita Sofeni - LB (FHS) New Mexico Military Institute.

Mikaele Tavai - DL (FHS) New Mexico Military Institute.

Maurice Ta’ala - OL (FHS) University Of Hawaii (Early Signee - December).

Koison Ozu - RB (THS) Missouri Southern State University.

Herman Sufia - TE (THS) New Mexico Military Institute.

La leata Salave’a - OL (LHS) Missouri Southern State University.

Joaquin Tapusoa - DT (NVT) Missouri Southern State University.

Ionatana Palepua - WR (NVT) Missouri Valley University.

Fa’alili Fa’amoe - DE (LHS) Washington State University.

Football players from Leone HS, Tafuna HS, Nu’uuli VocTech, and Fagaitua HS during National Signing Day - yesterday - at the Education Department conference room. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]

ADDITIONAL LOCAL PLAYERS VIA JUNIOR COLLEGE ROUTE:

Eteva Mauga - (SHS) JC Nebraska.

Paul Fuimaono - (LHS) Mis- souri State.

Antonio Pule - (SHS) via JC Washington State University.

Malakai Peko - RB (FHS) via Mt. Sac JC, Ottawa University.

Tony Aiono - OL (FHS) via Mt. Sac JC, Ottawa University.

Yesterday, Feb. 5th, was National Signing Day — the first day a high school senior can sign a binding National Letter of Intent to play a collegiate sport. One Samoan football player who has committed to Missouri Southern State University is Brady Vaatausili Faauliuli of Laulii and Tula, American Samoa. Brady — the son of Faauliuli and Diana Talo; and Agaalofa Jr and Lynette Haro — is a defensive tackle at Pearl City High School. “Thank you very much to all our dear families and friends for the never ending support and prayers. It truly takes a village,” wrote his mom Lynette in a social media post yesterday. He is pictured with his biggest fans — his little sisters Diana and Desirey. Good luck Brady! Malo lava le tauivi. [photo: courtesy]