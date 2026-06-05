AS National Football Federation holds dinner promoting the sport’s development

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Government leaders, sports officials, and private‑sector partners gathered at the Michael Inc. Restaurant last week for an informational dinner hosted by the American Samoa National Football Federation (ASNFF), aimed at promoting the development of international flag football and outlining the territory’s pathway toward global competition and Olympic qualification.

The event introduced the vision, structure, and long‑term goals of the ASNFF Flag Football Program. Keynote speaker Galu Tagovailoa, father of former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, spoke about leadership, athlete development, and the importance of building a sustainable system capable of preparing local athletes for international‑level play.

The evening also highlighted opportunities for businesses, community leaders, and supporters to partner with and sponsor the program as it prepares national teams for upcoming regional and world‑level tournaments.

Among those in attendance were Lt. Governor Pulumataala Ae Ae, Jr., Senator Magalei Logovii, American Samoa National Olympic Committee (ASNOC) President Tuia‘ana Ed Imo, senior government officials, and members of the private sector. The program opened with an invocation by Rev. Iasepi Ulu of CCCAS Fagatogo.

In his presentation, ASNOC Secretary General Vaiala Ethan Lake provided an overview of American Samoa’s participation in international sport. He noted that there are 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) worldwide.

American Samoa became a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1987 and made its Olympic debut the following year in 1988. Since then, the territory has consistently sent young athletes to the Summer Olympics. American Samoa has also competed in two Winter Olympics — in 1994 and 2022 (Beijing).

Vaiala said ASNOC now oversees 30 national sports federations.

He also explained the role of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), the global governing body for both tackle and flag football. ASNFF is a recognized member of IFAF, giving American Samoa access to sanctioned regional and world‑level competitions.

Vaiala traced American Samoa’s early involvement in international American football to 2012, when a group of young players led by Head Coach Pooch Ta‘ase traveled to Austin, Texas, for an IFAF event. At the time, American Samoa did not yet have a federation, but the team was invited as a guest and performed well.

In 2016, Vaiala, and others organized a local tackle football league and assembled an All‑Star team that competed in New Zealand and Tahiti, defeating both host nations and Australia. Despite these successes, American Samoa was still not an IFAF member.

That changed in 2017, when the group completed the necessary documentation for membership. In 2018, American Samoa was officially admitted into IFAF. That same year, Victor Avalos was elected ASNFF President, with Vaiala elected Vice President.

A major milestone came in 2025, when flag football was officially added to the Olympic program. IFAF then launched its first global qualification pathway, requiring all continental confederations to hold qualifiers for the World Championships.

In Oceania, only American Samoa, New Zealand, and Australia are IFAF members, so the region was paired with Asia, creating a competitive field of more than 17 men’s teams.

To qualify for this year’s World Championships, the American Samoa men’s team needed to finish in the top three — a goal they achieved. The women’s team however narrowly missed qualification, finishing fourth, but demonstrated strong potential for future cycles.

Only 16 teams worldwide earned a place in the World Championships, making American Samoa’s qualification a significant achievement.

Vaiala noted that although the number of qualifying teams is small, more than 70 countries are now IFAF members competing in both tackle and flag football, with membership growing rapidly following the sport’s Olympic inclusion.

The ASNFF Vice President shared that last week, ASNFF held its first‑ever National Flag Football Championships, marking another step in establishing a structured domestic pathway.

He emphasized that while Samoans have a long and successful history in American football — “it’s in our DNA,” one speaker said — the five‑on‑five format of international flag football is new to the territory. Even so, American Samoa has already shown its ability to adapt and excel, as demonstrated by last year’s qualification run.

Looking ahead to the World Championships, American Samoa will face strong opponents, but Vaiala stressed the importance of continued development and long‑term planning.

“It’s like we’re building a plane as we fly it — and the plane isn’t going to land anytime soon," Vaiala said. "We don’t want it to land until we reach Los Angeles. So we have to keep building it, strengthening it, and making it faster and more dependable.”

He concluded with a reminder that many sports now thriving on the Olympic stage — including rugby sevens — began with small delegations and big ambitions. Fiji, for example, won gold in its first Olympic rugby appearance in 2016, repeated in 2020, and earned silver in 2024.

“This is our rugby,” Vaiala pointed out. “It’s American football — and we are American Samoa.”

ASNFF leadership encouraged unity and collaboration as the territory prepares its athletes for the international arena, inviting community members, businesses, and leaders to support the foundational work of building a program capable of competing — and succeeding — on the world stage.

The sentiment was echoed by Tagovailoa, who expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to support what he described as a historic moment for American Samoa sports. As the founder of the nonprofit organization Raising Champions, Tagovailoa said the core message he shares with young people is the importance of having unwavering faith in God.

“We started Raising Champions as part of our faith,” he said. “Raising Champions is about raising kids and raising families to be champions in a faithful way. We believe that where we are, and how we got to where we’re at, is through our faith in the Lord — not through anything else.”

Tagovailoa noted that while he and his wife have dedicated many years to supporting their children’s athletic journeys, they now feel called to a new purpose.

“We’ve done things for our kids, but we’re done with that journey,” he said. “I believe the Lord has put another journey in our lives, and we thank the ASNFF for allowing Raising Champions to be part of this historic endeavor — to help put our beloved American Samoa on the Olympic map in the sport of flag football.”

American Samoa secured its place in the 2026 IFAF World Championships by competing in the 2025 IFAF Asia–Oceania Flag Football Championship, held October 24–26, 2025, at the Fenghua Sports Center in Ningbo, China. The event marked the first time the Asia and Oceania regions combined for a unified qualification tournament, featuring separate regional round‑robins followed by crossover playoff games to determine the final berths.

Only three Oceania nations — American Samoa, Australia, and New Zealand — are members of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF). The trio competed in a double round‑robin, with each team playing the others twice. Tournament rules stipulated that the first‑place finisher would earn an automatic berth to the World Championships, while the second‑place team would advance to a playoff against the Asia runner‑up for the third and final qualification spot. The team finishing third in Oceania would be eliminated from contention.

Australia dominated the Oceania round‑robin, winning all four of its matches to take first place, while American Samoa finished second with two wins and two losses. New Zealand dropped all four of its games and was eliminated from contention. With Australia earning the region’s automatic berth to the World Championships, American Samoa advanced to the Asia–Oceania third‑place playoff, where it faced tournament hosts and Asia runner‑up China.

In a fast‑paced and tightly contested matchup, American Samoa held firm in the closing minutes, defeating China 41–34 to secure third place overall in the Asia–Oceania Championship. The victory clinched the territory’s qualification for the 2026 IFAF World Championships, set to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Competition was equally intense in the 2025 IFAF Women’s Asia–Oceania Flag Football Championship, held concurrently with the men’s tournament at the Fenghua Sports Center in Ningbo, China. Despite facing seasoned regional opponents, the American Samoa Women’s Team delivered a strong showing in their first continental appearance.

In the Oceania double round‑robin, American Samoa dropped both of its matches to powerhouse Australia, but secured two important victories over New Zealand, finishing second in the Oceania standings. That placement advanced them to the Asia–Oceania third‑place playoff, where they faced Asia champion Japan.

Japan prevailed 42–12, claiming the final qualification berth for the 2026 Women’s World Championships. American Samoa finished in fourth place overall, narrowly missing qualification for the 2026 World Championships — an impressive result for a program making its debut on the continental stage.

ASNFF President Avalos said that while some of the athletes who represented American Samoa in both the men’s and women’s divisions are currently based off‑island, the federation is now working to expand opportunities for homegrown talent. He noted that ASNFF recently held a national combine and the territory’s first‑ever National Flag Football Championship to identify the strongest local prospects.

Avalos said the goal is to ensure that “the best and most natural talents” in American Samoa have a chance to earn a spot on the national team that will compete at the 2026 IFAF World Championships in Germany. The 2026 IFAF Men’s Flag Football World Championship in Düsseldorf, Germany will be held from August 13 to August 16, 2026 where 16 men's national teams will compete.

The 16 qualifying teams for the 2026 IFAF Men’s Flag Football World Championship have been placed into four groups of four, using the IFAF World Rankings in a serpentine draw. American Samoa, ranked 33rd and the lowest‑seeded team in the tournament, has been placed in Group A, a bracket many observers have already labeled the “Group of Death.”

Joining American Samoa in Group A are defending world champions USA, along with Australia and Israel, ranked eighth and ninth in the world, respectively. It is widely considered one of the toughest groupings in the entire competition.

Qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will require an extraordinary performance. Because the United States is already guaranteed a berth as the Olympic host nation, the two highest‑placed non‑USA teams in Düsseldorf will earn the first direct Olympic qualification spots.

For American Samoa, simply advancing out of Group A will not be enough. The team would need to finish high enough in group play to reach the knockout rounds, then continue winning through the elimination bracket — likely reaching at least the semifinals — and ultimately finishing as one of the top two non‑USA teams in the tournament.

In short, American Samoa faces a Herculean challenge to keep its Olympic hopes alive, but the opportunity remains within reach for a team seeking to make history on the world stage.

American Samoa’s next pathway toward Olympic qualification extends beyond Düsseldorf. Should the team fall short of earning one of the two non‑USA Olympic berths at the 2026 IFAF World Championship, their remaining route would continue through the 2027 IFAF Americas Continental Championship. To stay in contention, American Samoa would need to finish among the top two eligible teams from the Oceania region, which would advance them to the Olympic Qualifying Series in 2028.

From there, the task becomes even more demanding: only the top three teams at the 2028 Olympic Q‑Series will secure the final spots for flag football’s historic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 2026 IFAF Men’s Flag Football World Championship in Düsseldorf is the final major global event before the sport enters the Olympic stage. The tournament will bring together the world’s top men’s and women’s teams — all of whom earned their place through the 2025 IFAF Continental Championships — making it the most competitive and consequential flag football event ever staged.

ASNFF President Avalos acknowledged the scale of the challenge ahead, saying the federation is fully aware of the uphill battle facing American Samoa on the world stage.

ASNFF Vice President Vaiala acknowledged the enormity of the challenge ahead, saying the team fully understands the scale of what awaits them on the world stage.

“We clearly have our work cut out for us in the upcoming World Champs in Germany, and the lengths we have to go through to achieve our dream of Olympic qualification look like a David‑and‑Goliath battle from the very beginning,” Avalos admitted.

“But stranger things have happened before, and we believe in the heart and resilience of our players. Like Galu Tagovailoa said, all we need is faith — faith in God and in our abilities. And as ASNFF Vice President Vaiala Ethan Lake reminded us, Samoans are no strangers to gridiron. It’s in our DNA. All we need is faith, belief in ourselves, and focus on the task at hand.”

Avalos said that mindset will guide American Samoa as they prepare for the 2026 IFAF World Championship and the long, demanding road toward potential Olympic qualification.

He said the team remains committed to preparing for the 2026 IFAF World Championship and the long‑term Olympic pathway, emphasizing that determination and unity will be essential as American Samoa steps onto the global stage.