More medals for Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Day two of the Pacific Mini Games and for Samoa it was the second day of winning medals.

Paige Schendelaar-Kemp followed her bronze yesterday with a gold today with an impressive 1:01:16 in the 100m Butterfly. Paige keeps her tactics simple with the approach of, “Head down, bum up, leave it in the pool” focusing on her own performance rather than anyone else’s. She will be one to watch in her upcoming races.

Salani Sa’aga made it a hat trick with her third bronze medal of the Games in the 400m Individual Medley. Despite recovering from illness and not being very experienced in the 400m; when her coach told her there was a spot in the race she decided to just “give it a go”. Give it a go she did with a commendable finish of 5:23.39.

Salani and Paige brought their medal winning energy into the 4x50m Mixed Medley Relay. They secured bronze with teammates Johann Stickland and Hector Junior Langkilde with a finish time of 1:49.92. They were all happy with their display of teamwork, as Johann explains,

“Working as a team with this group is real special… I wouldn’t want to race with anyone else”.

Johann also made his fourth final in the 50m Breaststroke coming in with 29.65 seconds. Meanwhile, Hector made his third final in the 100m Butterfly in 56:85 seconds.