Minnesota Lynx selects Alisa Pili in first round of the WNBA draft

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Utah’s Alissa Pili, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by the Minnesota Lynx during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. Pili is Inupiaq and Samoan, and has developed a following of Indigenous basketball fans eager to see her wherever she plays.

Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata congratulated Ms. Pili upon being drafted in the top ten picks to play professional basketball in the WNBA.

“Congratulations to Alissa Pili of the Utah Utes! She was drafted 8th overall in the WNBA draft by the Minnesota Lynx,” said Congresswoman Aumua Amata. “Alissa is of Samoan heritage, and represented our culture beautifully at the draft with a Samoan pattern in her lovely dress!

“She has earned a host of accolades in her college career, including PAC-12 Player of the Year and WCBA Coaches All-American honors. Congratulations to her, and everyone cheering for her from Anchorage, Alaska, all over the Pacific region, Utah, and more. Congratulations to all the talented, hardworking young women drafted on Monday evening at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York.”

[AP Photo/Adam Hunger]