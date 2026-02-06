Meet the Pacific Islanders who will play in Super Bowl LX

San Francisco, CA. — NFC Champions, Seattle Seahawks will take on the AFC Champions, New England Patriots this weekend in San Francisco for the National Football League's championship game and showpiece event.

Meet the Pacific Islander players who will be playing in Super Bowl LX.

BRANDON PILI, NOSE TACKLE FOR THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, #95

Pili, 26, is of Samoan heritage on his father's side and Inupiaq on his mother's side.

His family hails from the villages of Saleula and Tafua in Savai'i, Moata'a and Fagaloa in Upolu, Samoa; and Aua in American Samoa.

Growing up in Anchorage and Barrow in Alaska, Pili is the oldest of nine children and started playing football when he was eight years old.

He went on to Westview High School in Portland, Oregon before playing college football at University of Southern California (USC).

Pili wasn't picked up in the 2023 NFL draft but was signed by the Miami Dolphins after the draft.

Seattle Seahawks signed him to their practice squad after the Dolphins let him go in 2024. He was then cut by the Seahawks in August last year but worked himself back on to the roster and is now about to go to the big dance.

His younger sister Alissa Pili has been playing for the Geelong Venom in the WNBL this season and played for both the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA.

"Me and him have both experienced being cut and going through all that it can get pretty tough," Alissa said.

He wasn't selected in the 2021 NFL draft and was picked up as a free agent by the Minnesota Vikings.

He didn't last long there and had two stints at the Philadelphia Eagles and a spell with the San Franciso 49ers before being picked up by the New England Patriots in 2023.

Christian and the Patriots played his younger brother Jonah and the Denver Broncos, beating them in the AFC championship game which ultimately secured the Patriots a place in the Super Bowl.

CHRISTIAN ELLISS, LINEBACKER FOR THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, #53

Elliss, 27, is of Samoan heritage and is third oldest of 12 children. His parents adopted seven children along with the five they had naturally.

He has two brothers who are current NFL players — Kaden and Jonah who play for the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos respectively.

Elliss' father Luther played in the NFL for 10 years as a defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions and is a co-founder of the Polynesian Power Foundation. Luther was inducted into the Class of 2015 Polynesian Football of Fame.

GEORGE HOLANI, RUNNING BACK FOR THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, #36

Born in New Zealand, Holani, 26, is of Tongan heritage and has 10 siblings.

Holani's mother's family is from Vaimalo in Vava'u and Tafahi, Niua island and his father's family is from Kolomotu'a, Tongatapu and Pangai in Ha'apai islands.

He moved with his family to Bellflower, Los Angeles when he was three and started playing football when he was eight.

Holani went unselected in the 2024 NFL draft but was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks the same year.

In an interview with the Seahawks media team he said a Tongan dish he'd recommend is kapapulu supo that his mum makes.

He hopes to go back to New Zealand next year and see his family, especially his grandmother and one of his brothers who still live there.

JAHLANI TAVAI, LINEBACKER FOR THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, #48

Tavai, 29, is of Samoan heritage and is one of seven children.

Contact sport runs in the family with both his parents (William Tavai and Nafanua Schuster-Tavai) playing defensive line in their football days. Schuster-Tavai played pro-ball for the San Diego Surge and Pacific Warriors in the Women's Football Alliance.

Two of his brothers, J.R. and Justus Tavai, currently play in the European League of Football and Major League rugby comp in the US respectively and his younger sister Serena plays prop for her college rugby team.

Tavai's fiance Kalei Mau (native Hawaiian/Filipino/Chinese) is a former professional volleyball player.

Tavai has a number of family members who live in Australia including Peter and Josh Schuster who played for the Manly Sea Eagles.

His uncle John Schuster is a former All Black and NRL cult figure at the Newcastle Knights.

Tavai was selected by the Detroit Lions in round 2 (43rd overall) of the 2019 NFL draft but waived during the 2021 season. He was picked up by the New England Patriots and worked his way up from the practice squad.

At the Super Bowl LX media night recently, he gave special mention to his parents.

"If it wasn't for our parents, we wouldn't be the athletes that we are now."

Last month Tavai was selected as the recipient of the Patriots 2025 Ed Block Courage Award given to players who "best exemplify the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a symbol of professionalism and dedication."

Recipients often persevere through tragedy or injury.

In November last year, Tavai's fiance Kalei Mau developed a rare blood infection and was placed in a medically induced coma. As a result, the couple lost their unborn daughter Kaua.

Tavai was also diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease after suffering an injury. He worked his way back into the Patriots line-up and is now bound for Super Bowl LX.

KHYIRIS TONGA, NOSE TACKLE FOR THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, #95

Tonga is of Tongan heritage and was born and raised in West Valley City, Utah.

The 29-year-old had a difficult childhood where he's spoken of often having to stay in shelters and never really knowing where he'd be sleeping after school.

In Tonga's senior year of high school he was adopted by his best friend's parents, George and Siu Tonga.

He had been getting into trouble and was on house arrest and not allowed to play football for a year but credits his adoptive parents for helping him turn his life around.

Tonga decided to do a two-year Mormon mission before going on to play college football with Brigham Young University under coach Kalani Sitake.

"Looking back in my life, the least I could do was just do a two- year mission and give everything I had to God," he said.

In 2021 he was selected by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the NFL draft but was waived the following year and then bounced around several teams before signing on with the Patriots at the beginning of last year.

MARTE MAPU, LINEBACKER FOR THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS #15

Mapu is of American Samoan heritage and grew up in Hawthorne, California.

The 26-year-old has a family connection to one of the NFL's most beloved defenders, his uncle, pro football hall of famer Junior Seau, who he met once when he was 10 years old.

"He (Seau) just had a great energy. I was extremely blessed when I was able to encounter him."

Mapu was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round (76th overall) of the 2023 NFL draft and has been with the Patriots as a linebacker and safety since.

Look out for the American Samoan flag being carried out on to the field by Mapu on game day. His sister requested he could carry his flag to represent his Samoan heritage on the NFL's biggest stage.

Super Bowl LX takes place this Sunday, February 8, at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.