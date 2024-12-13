Kokoro Frost impresses with lightning reaction time in 50m backstroke

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Kokoro Frost delivered a standout performance this week in his 50m backstroke at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Budapest, marking himself as one to watch with an exceptional reaction time of 0.52 seconds — the fastest off the blocks amongst all Pacific island swimmers in the competition so far. An incredible start, propelling him to a finish time of 25.58.

As Kokoro went into the race, he kept last minute tips from his former Olympian coach, Brandon Schuster, at the front of his mind — centering on maintaining focus and composure.

Kokoro shared, “We spoke a lot about zoning in and really focusing on what we can control, and I feel like I applied that well today.”

Creating the right mindset ahead of a race is key to Team Samoa’s success. Kokoro reflected on his mindset going into the race. “Just focus on the controllable and what we can control.

“At the end of the day, when you're up on the blocks, that’s all — it’s just your race really,” he said, demonstrating his composed and determined approach.

In a highly competitive heat, Kokoro demonstrated this resilience and focus, sharing his perspective on the race:

“I feel good. I was in a pretty stacked heat, it was hard to execute a few things, but it was fine. It’s all part of racing and what makes it fun and interesting.”

For Kokoro, these championships have been about more than just individual accomplishments. “Just being with my team, representing our country together—that’s what stands out for me. It’s a blessing every time we get to put this blue cap on, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” he shared, highlighting his deep connection to his team and Samoa.

In Kokoro’s last major competition representing Samoa, the 2024 Oceania Championships, he was part of three medal-winning relay teams so he’s excited to race as a team once again. Looking ahead, Kokoro expressed excitement about the Samoan relay team’s upcoming events. “I'm stoked, but more so, I’m excited about what’s to come for Samoa. Hopefully, we can finish strong in our relays together,” said with optimism and pride in his team.

As Kokoro completes his impressive individual performances in the 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships, it’s clear that he embodies the spirit and tenacity of Samoan Swimming. His determination, coupled with his strong team connection, showcases the bright future ahead for him and his teammates. With his remarkable reaction time and focused mindset, Kokoro has undoubtedly established himself as a formidable competitor on the international stage. As he eagerly anticipates the upcoming relay events, his excitement is electric, carrying with it the hope of continued success for Team Samoa.