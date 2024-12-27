Grand Slam Development Program taps another ASTA Junior player

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Tennis Association (ASTA) proudly announced this week that it has received yet another official invitation for one of its junior athletes from the Grand Slam Player Development Program (GSPDP), International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Oceania Tennis Federation (OTF). This invitation is extended to a select group of junior athletes from across the region to join the team that is set to travel to Albury, Australia, from January 1 -14, 2025.

The invitation follows a series of achievements by American Samoa’s emerging tennis talent, notably Hermann Thomsen at the Vanuatu Regional Championships, where he was crowned 12U Boys Singles Champion.

The upcoming tour includes several exciting events for ASTA’s junior players:

Margaret Court Team Event (January 2nd, Optional)

Albury Tournament (January 3rd - 7th)

Wodonga Tournament (January 8th - 11th)

Australian Open Junior Qualifiers (January 12th-13th)

“We are thrilled to have received this invitation for Hermann from the ITF, OTF, and the Grand Slam Player Development Program,” said ASTA President Florence Wasko. “It is a testament to his hard work and dedication including his coaches and family. As we approach the end of 2024, we are incredibly excited about the opportunities that 2025 holds for our junior athletes. Their performances and the recognition they are receiving reflect the passion they bring to the sport.”

ASTA also thanks the ITF, OTF, and the Grand Slam Player Development Program for their efforts toward growing tennis in the Pacific region and beyond.