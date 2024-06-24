FunkFit represents territory at Samoa CrossFit event

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — FunkFit represented American Samoa at the Samoa Nationals Throwdown CrossFit Event, with twenty-eight athletes traveling to Apia, Samoa.

This first CrossFit Licensed Event in the Pacific, was hosted by CrossFit Apia affiliate owners Tuiloma Walter Lee Imo and Memoree Imo and took place on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Tuanaimato Gym 1.

Cross Fit training encompasses core strength and conditioning methodologies. CrossFit athletes train year-round to enhance cardiovascular/respiratory endurance, stamina, strength, flexibility, power, speed, coordination, agility, balance, and accuracy. CrossFit events gauge physical competency across three categories: RX (prescribed standard), Scaled (modified standards), and Masters (age-based divisions).

FunkFit offers classes from Monday to Friday, with 5 AM or 5:30 PM sessions designed to accommodate all members. These inclusive classes are accessible to all interested individuals. For further details, visit FunkFit via their Facebook page or email at funkfitamericansamoa@gmail.com."