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Marine Option Program at ASCC photo & caption

Fri, 09/11/2026 - 8:06am
MSC100 students enrolled in the Marine Option Program at ASCC

MSC100 students enrolled in the Marine Option Program at ASCC had the chance to hear from Marine Biologist, Ms.Brooke Butterfield. Brooke is also a Susan L. Williams National Coral Reef Management Fellow working with the AmSam CRAG group at the American Samoa Department of Marine & Wildlife Resources, which expresses its gratitude to Ms. Butterfield for sharing her career pathways, her journey and advice to our future Marine Science professionals at ASCC.  [photo: DMWR]

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