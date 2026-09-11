Marine Option Program at ASCC photo & caption

MSC100 students enrolled in the Marine Option Program at ASCC had the chance to hear from Marine Biologist, Ms.Brooke Butterfield. Brooke is also a Susan L. Williams National Coral Reef Management Fellow working with the AmSam CRAG group at the American Samoa Department of Marine & Wildlife Resources, which expresses its gratitude to Ms. Butterfield for sharing her career pathways, her journey and advice to our future Marine Science professionals at ASCC. [photo: DMWR]