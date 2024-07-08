Funkfit Am Samoa hosts Independence Day Trio

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Funkfit American Samoa hosted its second in-house competition of 2024, the Independence Day Trio. The event featured five three-person teams, each comprising two females and one male, engaging in a half-day athletic competition consisting of three events.

The competition showcased a display of endurance, fortitude, and strength as athletes demonstrated their resoluteness on the rower, courage during the cleans, and stamina with the sandbags.

Team Uce Vibes emerged as the undisputed champions, claiming first place by excelling in all three events. They were followed by Team Talk Burpee to Me in second place and Team Coke Zero in third. The standings were completed by Mix & Match in fourth place and Pursuit of Greatness in fifth. Notably, the competition saw the participation of several first-time competitors, including high school students, enriching the event.

The coaches of Funkfit American Samoa express their pride in the competition's success and extend gratitude to the athletes, volunteers, judges, and event organizers. They are also excited to announce that additional in-house competitions will be hosted before the end of the year, a great opportunity for individuals interested in joining FunkFit American Samoa classes or future competitions.