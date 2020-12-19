Francisco Mauigoa signs Letter of Intent with Washington State Univ

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Tafuna High School’s Francisco Mauigoa signed his official Letter of Intent to Washington State University Wednesday morning at Corner Cafe in Tafuna. Mauigoa is now officially on a full ride athletic scholarship to WSU.

Mauigoa led Tafuna Warriors football team as a middle linebacker and team captain helping Tafuna to an undefeated championship title this year.

Tafuna High School’s Senior middle linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (with football) gather with his proud parents, Fa’alialia and Telesia Mauigoa along with his teammates at the official signing of his Letter of Intent to Washington State University yesterday morning at Corner Cafe in Tafuna. [photo: courtesy]

Francisco Mauigoa puts pen to paper and signs his letter of intent to WSU. [courtesy photo]

Fa’alialia Mauigoa, poses with members of Tafuna High School’s football team during a breakfast Wednesday morning at Corner Cafe in Tafuna in celebration of his son – Francisco Mauigoa’s official signing of his Letter of Intent to Washington State University. [courtesy photo]